One More Wet Day, Then Big Changes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More showers and storms are possible at times Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with the best coverage on Wednesday coming before about 2 PM in the afternoon. This is because a cold front is on the way that will change up our weather in a major way as we end the week and get ready for the weekend. Late Wednesday, it will become windy and drier, and we will be looking at overnight lows well into the 50s by early Thursday morning. Expect those 50s to stick around through the weekend mornings in most cases, and there is a chance that the normally colder spots could dip into the 40s! Sunshine will be back in full force for Thursday through the weekend, and honestly, the weather doesn’t change that much for early next week. Lows will creep up a bit with those numbers in the lower 60s and highs will also see a warming trend - going from the mid 70s on Thursday, to the upper 70s on Friday, and back to the low and mid 80s for the weekend and early next week. I hope you enjoy the long stretch of dry days ahead - once we get past Wednesday.

