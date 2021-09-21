Business Break
Sentencing date set in case of former Lee County district attorney

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A sentencing date has been set in the case of Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Hughes will find out how long he will spend behind bars on Tuesday, October 5.

In June, he pleaded guilty to perjury and using his public office for personal gain. He faces 10 months in jail.

Last week, Hughes filed a motion requesting to avoid jail time and serve his time in a community corrections program. That request was denied.

