Storm drain repair to leave partial lane closures on 40th St. in Phenix City

A storm drain repair will leave parts of 40th Street with lane closures in Phenix City.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A storm drain repair will leave parts of 40th Street with lane closures in Phenix City.

Beginning Thursday, September 23, through Friday, September 24, a contractor working for the City of Phenix City will be repairing a storm drain pipe around the 2600 block of 40th Street.

There will be partial lane closures required to perform this work.

During this time, delays should be expected, and travel times adjusted accordingly.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

