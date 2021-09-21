Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Students in Chattahoochee Valley performing viral TikTok craze

By James Giles
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A viral social media challenge has some students in our area destroying school property, and they’re recording it. Several parents told News Leader 9 the ‘Devious Lick Challenge’ is a TikTok challenge encouraging kids to record themselves destroying school property and steal things like soap dispensers, fire alarms, toilet seat covers - you name it, they’re taking it or destroying it.

“I’ve read about it, and I think it’s a disgrace and it’s unruly,” said Shannon Collier. “I’d probably end up going to jail. Parenting nowadays isn’t the same as it used to be when I was growing up.”

One parent declined to go on camera but shared an email with News Leader 9. She said her kids go to a school on Fort Benning, and they received an email informing them of what was going on, saying in part quote, ”Their goal is to destroy soap dispensers, toilet tissue, paper towels, and finally flooding the school. If successful, they get 5 stars.”

Devious Licks TikTok Email
Devious Licks TikTok Email(Fort Benning Parent)

The social media platform, TikTok, has since banned the behavior and in a tweet says in part quote, “We expect our community to create responsibly - online and IRL(in real life). We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.”

“I don’t understand the mindset, it doesn’t make any sense to me,” said Jennifer Taylor, a Muscogee County School District parent. “I would not be standing here today if I had participated in something like that.”

News Leader 9 reached out to MCSD for a statement regarding the challenge. The school district representative provided the following quote:

“We have been made aware of a nationwide trend among students which stems from a new social media challenge called Deviant Licks. In these challenges, school property is damaged, items may be stolen, and then a video of their actions is posted online on platforms such as TikTok.

Muscogee County School District wants to remind students and parents that these actions are not acceptable and go against the Student Handbook & Code of Conduct. Students caught participating will be disciplined and possibly face legal consequences. We ask that you have a conversation with your child and reinforce the importance of not participating, organizing, sharing, or glamorizing this behavior.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old killed in Joyner Dr. shooting in Columbus
pOpshelf is opening in the former Pier 1 Imports at Columbus Park Crossing.
Discount retailer opening new concept at Columbus Park Crossing
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck on I-185 southbound leaves traffic delays
‘I did not do what they say I did’: District Attorney Mark Jones released from Muscogee County...
Prosecutor: Criminal charges to be dismissed against District Attorney Mark Jones
Sumter County commissioner dies in accident

Latest News

UPDATE: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
Sumter Co. commissioner killed in accident remembered as ‘very hardworking and dedicated’
43-year-old Derrick Moore was pronounced dead after his vehicle flipped and landed off the...
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash
Opelika man dies in Tuskegee crash