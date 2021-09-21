Voting location change announced for Muscogee County

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Muscogee County residents will have a new place to vote this year.

According to Muscogee County Elections and Registration, voters in the Gentian precinct will now vote at the Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center at corner of East Lindsay Drive.

Until recently, those voters would go to the LDS Church on Reese Rd.

Officials say Gentian voters will receive a new precinct card in the mail soon.

