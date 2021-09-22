Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

83-year-old Columbus comedian to take ‘Walk On Hope’ to Savannah to raise awareness for homeless

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 83-year-old comedian in Columbus is raising awareness about the homeless community.

We spoke with Jerry Farber today who will be walking all the way to Savannah, Georgia starting this Sunday. He calls it a Walk On Hope and will use the journey to raise money.

Jerry says being a comedian, he was just a few weeks off from being homeless himself.

“Having being an entertainer and not becoming Jeff Foxworthy or Jerry Stainsword, but Jerry Farber, I was always a week or two away from being homeless. Another words I was self-employed and I had good times and slow times and then I may end up like some of these good people who fell through the cracks,” said Farber.

Farber plans to have 2,000 care bags and a list of every single homeless agency in the state.

For more information on the Walk On Hope or to donate, click here.

Have a safe trip Jerry!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long-time Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles dies after battle with COVID-19
Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19
The Comedy Takeover was scheduled for September 24, featuring Lunnell, Mark Curry, Doo Doo...
The Comedy Takeover cancelled at Columbus Civic Center

Latest News

A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
City of Opelika passes rental ordinance; properties must be registered
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
City of Opelika passes rental ordinance; properties must be registered
City of Opelika passes rental ordinance; properties must be registered