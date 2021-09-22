83-year-old Columbus comedian to take ‘Walk On Hope’ to Savannah to raise awareness for homeless

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 83-year-old comedian in Columbus is raising awareness about the homeless community.

We spoke with Jerry Farber today who will be walking all the way to Savannah, Georgia starting this Sunday. He calls it a Walk On Hope and will use the journey to raise money.

Jerry says being a comedian, he was just a few weeks off from being homeless himself.

“Having being an entertainer and not becoming Jeff Foxworthy or Jerry Stainsword, but Jerry Farber, I was always a week or two away from being homeless. Another words I was self-employed and I had good times and slow times and then I may end up like some of these good people who fell through the cracks,” said Farber.

Farber plans to have 2,000 care bags and a list of every single homeless agency in the state.

For more information on the Walk On Hope or to donate, click here.

Have a safe trip Jerry!

