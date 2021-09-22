Auburn, Alabama 2022 football schedules unveiled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southeastern Conference has released the schedules for the 2022 college football season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers will kick off the season Sept. 3.

To start the season, the Tigers will face the Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn’s also scheduled to take on Penn State, San Jose State and Western Kentucky.

The Tigers will have a bye week on Oct. 22.

The Crimson Tide starts the season against the Utah State Aggies. The Tide is set to face the Texas Longhorns, UL-Monroe and the Austin Peay Governors.

The Tide will have a bye week on Oct. 29.

The 31st SEC Championship game is set for Dec. 3 in Atlanta. It will be the 29th championship game held in the city

Auburn’s schedule:

Sept. 3: Auburn vs. Mercer

Sept. 10: Auburn vs. San Jose State

Sept. 17: Auburn vs. Penn State

Sept. 24: Auburn vs. Missouri

Oct. 1: Auburn vs. LSU

Oct. 8: Auburn at Georgia

Oct. 15: Auburn at Ole Miss

Oct. 29: Auburn vs. Arkansas

Nov. 5: Auburn at Mississippi

Nov. 12: Auburn at Texas A&M

Nov. 19: Auburn vs. Western Kentucky

Nov. 26: Auburn at Alabama

Alabama’s schedule:

Sept. 3: Alabama vs. Utah State

Sept. 10: Alabama at Texas

Sept. 17: Alabama vs. UL-Monroe

Sept. 24: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 1: Alabama at Arkansas

Oct. 8: Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 15: Alabama at Tennessee

Oct. 22: Alabama vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 5: Alabama at LSU

Nov. 12: Alabama at Ole Miss

Nov. 19: Alabama vs. Austin Perry

Nov. 26: Alabama vs. Auburn

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.