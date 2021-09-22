Cool Fall Air is Arriving!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much awaited change to cooler, drier air is taking place as we speak - humidity values will continue to drop through Wednesday evening and night, and we will be in the 50s waking up early on Thursday morning. Some of the normally colder spots may get down in the 40s! Thursday afternoon will be the coolest day during this stretch with highs in the mid 70s, and Friday morning will be the coolest morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We expect plenty of sunshine and not much in the way of clouds through the weekend. Highs will recover to the low to mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows staying in the 50s. Next week, humidity values will slowly increase and highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s - lows will start to climb into the 60s, but the forecast will remain dry!

