Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cool Fall Air is Arriving!

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much awaited change to cooler, drier air is taking place as we speak - humidity values will continue to drop through Wednesday evening and night, and we will be in the 50s waking up early on Thursday morning. Some of the normally colder spots may get down in the 40s! Thursday afternoon will be the coolest day during this stretch with highs in the mid 70s, and Friday morning will be the coolest morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We expect plenty of sunshine and not much in the way of clouds through the weekend. Highs will recover to the low to mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows staying in the 50s. Next week, humidity values will slowly increase and highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s - lows will start to climb into the 60s, but the forecast will remain dry!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long-time Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles dies after battle with COVID-19
Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
The Comedy Takeover was scheduled for September 24, featuring Lunnell, Mark Curry, Doo Doo...
The Comedy Takeover cancelled at Columbus Civic Center
Randy Kiel
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
A Little More Rain Before Fall Officially Arrives
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
One More Wet Day, Then Big Changes
Tuesday AM WX
Tuesday Weather on the Go