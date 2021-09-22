Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Lanett mayor convicted on felony ethics charges

Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy
Lanett Mayor Kyle McCoy((Source: City of Lanett website))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the conviction of former Lanett Mayor Jonathon Kyle McCoy for felony ethics violations.

McCoy pleaded guilty Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, in Chambers County Circuit Court to two charges of using his official position or office for personal gain. As a result of his felony convictions, McCoy was immediately removed from office as mayor, and cannot hold public office in the future.

McCoy admitted that he used his position to provide a city-owned Chevrolet Tahoe to a family member for a period of seven months. McCoy’s family member was not employed with the city and had no government purpose in possessing the vehicle. McCoy’s actions resulted in his personal gain, which included savings on the cost of a replacement vehicle and insurance as well as money for fuel and maintenance.

He also admitted to using his position as mayor to avoid paying for city utility services on seven different accounts from June 2017 - April 2018.

By August 2019, McCoy owed more than $41,000 to Lanett. At that time, McCoy directed a city employee to put a hold on these accounts, which resulted in McCoy no longer incurring minimum fees and late charges as well as his accounts being removed from the city’s “cut-off” list.

McCoy paid the $41,232.84 balance seven months later in March 2020, but he did not pay any late charges or minimum fees for the period of time his accounts were on a hold.

McCoy agreed to pay those unpaid fees and charges, which equal $2,069, as restitution to Lanett. McCoy will pay another $12,124 in restitution to the city for money spent on personal items and gifts not related to city government.

In total, McCoy will pay the city $14,193.45 in restitution.

McCoy’s sentencing hearing is set for October 26 at 1 p.m.

McCoy faces penalties of two to 20 years imprisonment and fines of up to $30,000 for each of the two convictions, which are class B felonies.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long-time Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles dies after battle with COVID-19
Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
The Comedy Takeover was scheduled for September 24, featuring Lunnell, Mark Curry, Doo Doo...
The Comedy Takeover cancelled at Columbus Civic Center
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
Students in Chattahoochee Valley performing viral TikTok craze
Newest Outback Steakhouse location now open in Columbus

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Auburn, Alabama 2022 football schedules unveiled
Randy Kiel
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Opelika City Council passes rental ordinance, rental property to be registered with city
Opelika City Council passes rental ordinance, rental property to be registered with city