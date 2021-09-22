Jordan Vocational High School cancels remainder of football season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to various factors, the Jordan Red Jackets are canceling the remainder of their Varsity Football season.

“This decision does not come lightly, but due to COVID associated protocols and injuries, Jordan does not have the student athletes available to safely field a varsity team,” said a statement from Muscogee County Athletic Director Jeff Battles.

Jordan plans to resume football activities for the 2022-2023 school year. Accommodations have been made for the remaining eligible players.

