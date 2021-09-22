Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Jordan Vocational High School cancels remainder of football season

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Due to various factors, the Jordan Red Jackets are canceling the remainder of their Varsity Football season.

“This decision does not come lightly, but due to COVID associated protocols and injuries, Jordan does not have the student athletes available to safely field a varsity team,” said a statement from Muscogee County Athletic Director Jeff Battles.

Jordan plans to resume football activities for the 2022-2023 school year. Accommodations have been made for the remaining eligible players.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long-time Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles dies after battle with COVID-19
Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
The Comedy Takeover was scheduled for September 24, featuring Lunnell, Mark Curry, Doo Doo...
The Comedy Takeover cancelled at Columbus Civic Center
Randy Kiel
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Auburn, Alabama 2022 football schedules unveiled
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 5
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 5
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 5
Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 5
WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)
Sports Overtime: Week 5 Lineup