Lee County Humane Society hosts “Empty The Shelters” adoption event

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society and BISSELL Pet Foundation are partnering to host the fall 2021national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

The event will take place October 4-10 to help adult and large dogs and adult cats find their forever homes through reduced adoption fees at shelters across the country.

During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation helps sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less.

“Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid-to-large sized dogs,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis. Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”

For more information on the adoption event, click here.

