LifeSouth to host several blood drives around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All week long, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc will host several blood drives around the Chattahoochee Valley.

The week long effort began yesterday and will run through Sunday. Today, the blood drive took place at Target in Columbus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tomorrow they will be at Georgia Military College of Columbus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Blood donated will go directly to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare in Columbus.

“When we don’t have the blood for our hospitals then we can’t get it to our patients so it’s very important that we get people to come out. It’s safe to donate you know... like we have our masks. We wipe down after every donor. We take temperature checks. We do all of those COVID precautions. So it’s very safe to donate,” said Tonia Baker, Mobile Team Supervisor. “We also test for an antibody when you donate blood so you find out all that information. We give free Cholesterol screenings. All of that comes with donating.”

All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

The blood drives will be held at several locations, listed below:

Wednesday, September 22- Georgia Military College of Columbus from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.;Donor Center from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday, September 23- Columbus State University from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.;Randolph-Roankoke Career Center/Wedowee from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Donor Center from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, September 24th ReelTown High School from 8am-2pm Kroger of Lanett from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Donor Center from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Saturday, September 25th Ft. Mitchell Fire Dept./Car Show Blood Drive from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Donor Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m .

Sunday, September 26th Auburn UMC from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; Target of Opelika from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Donor Center from 12 noon-5 p.m.

