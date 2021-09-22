A Little More Rain Before Fall Officially Arrives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday morning starting off rather gloomy and muggy outside, but don’t fret – the highly anticipated cold front is on its way and will arrive just in time for the Autumnal Equinox at 3:21 PM EDT this afternoon! The morning will be cloudy with a chance of showers through the middle of the afternoon before we see more sunshine and breezy conditions as the cold front comes in. Temperatures will fall into the 50s tomorrow morning, and we’ll indulge in a nice stretch of crisp mornings all the way through at least the weekend! 40s will even be possible in our typically cooler spots (LaGrange, Pine Mountain, Alexander City, etc.) on Friday and Saturday! With the drier air settling in and kicking the stubborn summer humidity to the curb, plentiful sunshine will stick around through early next week. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s for Thursday and Friday, but 80s will return over the weekend, and next week looks milder but fortunately still dry. So, dare we say it? You can trade in the umbrella for the light jacket by tomorrow morning. Happy Fall, ya’ll!

