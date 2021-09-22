Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local woman is celebrating her 107th birthday today!

Francis Ella Cook was born on Sept. 22, 1914. She lives in a small town called Motts, just outside of Smiths Station.

Cook is a mom to 10 children, she has more than 20 grandchildren and so many great-grandchildren that the family says there’s too many to count.

Mrs. Cook is a widow after losing her husband in their 60′s.

She is community oriented and many say she’s like a mother to all - in fact, she’s a foster grandparent at South Smiths Station Elementary School. Word on the street is she gives good whoopings... if needed, of course!

She worked at Phenix City Healthcare for many years as well.

Francis Ella Cook says she believes in treating everybody right and living by the Golden Rule: “Do onto others as you would have them do unto you.”

