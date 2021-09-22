Business Break
Opelika City Council passes rental ordinance, rental property to be registered with city

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Council passed a new ordinance that city leaders say will make housing safer for city residents.

By a 4 to 1 vote, the council approved a rental ordinance that requires all rental property to be registered with the city and subject to inspection. This same ordinance came to the Opelika City Council back in August. Some residents and property owners had called the proposal an overstep by city government.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller says there are only a few requirements for the inspection. Things like having a smoke detector and running hot water.

“We have some folks unfortunately that are living in substandard housing and we want to improve the living for all people in Opelika and this is one thing that will help us do that,” said Mayor Fuller.

Mayor Fuller says although there is some controversy over the ordinance, he has confidence it will help make housing safer in the city.

