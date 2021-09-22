Phoebe offers mammograms for uninsured women

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Phoebe’s Carlton Breast Health Center will be offering 100 free 3D mammograms in October to women who are uninsured and are due for their annual screening.

“It is important that women continue their annual screenings and mammograms are vital to early breast cancer detection and successful treatment,” said Ursula Dennis-Mathis, oncology quality director at Phoebe Cancer Center.

The free 3D mammograms will be provided to the first 100 eligible women who make appointments at the Carlton Breast Health Center. To be considered for one of the free breast tomosynthesis screenings, each applicant must meet the following criteria:

not had a mammogram in the last 12 months

age 40 or older

not experiencing any breast problems, (if you are experiencing breast problems, contact your doctor immediately)

uninsured

not pregnant

live in one of the following counties: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Crisp, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner and Worth

must have a referring physician

Carlton Breast Health Center began using 3D mammography (breast tomosynthesis) over five years ago. During a tomosynthesis exam, multiple, low-dose images of the breast are acquired at different angles. The 3D view of the breast tissue helps radiologists identify and characterize individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue.

Tomosynthesis technology has a 40% higher invasive cancer detection rate than conventional 2D mammography alone and provides up to a 40 percent reduction in false-positive recalls. The system also offers exceptional sharp images and an ergonomic design for patient comfort.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women. For 2021, The American Cancer Society estimates nearly 281,550 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed, roughly 49,290 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ will be diagnosed (DCIS is non-invasive and is the earliest form of breast cancer), and nearly 43,600 people will lose their battle with the disease. The Carlton Breast Health Center urges women to remember breast cancer screenings are an important part of personal health.

To schedule an appointment, call Phoebe Patient Contact Center at (229) 312-4800. Scheduling for the free mammograms began Monday.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.