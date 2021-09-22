Rep. Calvin Smyre nominated by President Biden to serve as ambassador to Dominican Republic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Representative Calvin Smyre is nominated by President Biden to serve as the ambassador to the Dominican Republic.

According to a statement that Rep. Smyre sent to WTVM News Leader 9:

”I am deeply honored to be nominated by President Biden to serve as the Ambassador to the Dominican Republic. If confirmed, I look forward to advancing the interests of the United States in the Dominican Republic and our relationship with the Dominican government. As a longtime businessman and public servant, I will bring my background and experience to continue the significant work with an important economic partner in the Caribbean.”

There’s no word on when the confirmation process will begin.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.