Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

58-year-old Randy Kiel died on Wednesday, Sept. 15, after battling COVID-19, according to Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff, Katina Williams.

According to McMullen Funeral Home, Kiel was with the Columbus Police Department for 38 years before retiring as a sergeant in January 2021.

He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Montajean, his two sons, Austin and Bobby and his fur baby, Molly.

Kiel is the third person in local law enforcement to die from COVID-19 within 8 days.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.