Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

South Carolina’s Confederate monument protection law upheld

FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument...
FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument to Confederate soldiers at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld a 2000 law protecting Confederate monuments from being moved without a vote from the General Assembly.(Source: AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled a state law preventing anyone from moving a Confederate monument or changing the historical name of a street or building without the Legislature’s permission is legal.

But in the same ruling Wednesday, the justices struck down a requirement that two-thirds of the General Assembly must approve a move or name change.

The ruling keeps intact South Carolina’s Heritage Act.

The 2000 law has prevented colleges and local governments from removing Confederate monuments or the names of segregationists from buildings.

Lawmakers have refused to even take up any requests to remove monuments over the past few years even as other Southern cities act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long-time Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles dies after battle with COVID-19
Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
The Comedy Takeover was scheduled for September 24, featuring Lunnell, Mark Curry, Doo Doo...
The Comedy Takeover cancelled at Columbus Civic Center
Randy Kiel
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19

Latest News

In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
New Florida bill replicates Texas’ sweeping abortion ban
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split
Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday
Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday