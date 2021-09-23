Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ADPH to hold COVID-19 update Friday

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health will update the public Friday at 10 a.m. on the latest developments in the COVID-19 health pandemic.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be joined by other ADPH members and is expected to speak about the latest case numbers, vaccines and more. WSFA 12 News will provide this update on-air, on our apps and on Facebook.

Alabama saw its number of available monoclonal antibody doses fall as federal officials try to ration the limited resource. ADPH said Wednesday that Alabama will receive 6,576 patient courses this week. That is down from 8,030 last week.

While case numbers across the state continue to drop, ADPH is urging Alabama residents to remain cautious. ADPH released Thursday that despite declining cases, community transmission remains high.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19
High School Football
Jordan Vocational High School cancels remainder of football season
Long-time Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles dies after battle with COVID-19
Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
The Comedy Takeover was scheduled for September 24, featuring Lunnell, Mark Curry, Doo Doo...
The Comedy Takeover cancelled at Columbus Civic Center

Latest News

The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
EAMC set to open new NICU facility
An unproven treatment for COVID-19 is impacting some horse owners around our state who are...
Some horse owners concerned over possible Ivermectin shortage