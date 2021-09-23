Alabama’s latest unemployment rate includes a twist

Business Break
The state's latest unemployment rate drop is an encouraging sign yet it contains a mismatch...
The state's latest unemployment rate drop is an encouraging sign yet it contains a mismatch component in regards to a critical shortage of skilled labor.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest unemployment rate in Alabama stands at 3.1%, a significant improvement compared to where things stood one year ago, and yet there is a little bit of a twist behind the number.

At Bibb Street Pizza in downtown Montgomery, two kinds of dough were being exchanged. A hungry customer got one kind and, in the process, it helped Rhett Henderson earn the other.

“Well, I figured I had a whole lot of free time and I wasn’t really doing a whole lot, so I might as well come out and make some money, you know?” said Henderson, who is all of 16. Idleness is not part of this teen’s vocabulary. Credit him for playing a small role in bringing down the state’s jobless rate.

But behind the encouraging drop, there is a strange economic mismatch; low unemployment is running parallel to a labor shortage of skilled workers.

“Well, it’s important to remember that before the pandemic Alabama, while we were experiencing record breaking economic success, at the same time we were also facing a critical skilled worker shortage,” said Alabama Department of Labor Communications Director Tara Hutchison. “That problem has never gone away.”

A big part of that is thousands of have dropped out of the workforce in recent months, more than 28,000 in the last six months, according to the state’s labor department. The pandemic made it worse. There is still a fear of COVID, early retirement and, sadly, some have died.

“So there are a lot of different types of factors that are working here,” Hutchison added.

The governor’s office has instituted a handful of programs to get a handle on the problem. Progress is being made but it has been slowed by the pandemic.

The current jobless rate suggests the economy is getting better overall, and it’s people like Henderson who are cashing in on the upswing.

“I have no regrets being part of the workforce and I’m fully vaccinated,” said Henderson.

