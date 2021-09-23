Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

A Big Taste of Fall Has Arrived

Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki breaks down the morning lows
fire
fire
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A true push of cool and dry air behind yesterdays cold front allowed for a very different morning today across the Valley. Widespread 50s dominated the temperature map, and only 70s will be out there this afternoon under deep blue skies with sunshine plus a breeze. Thursday and Friday night football is good to go with a very fitting feel as more low 50s and even upper 40s show up late into the night tonight, this will result in the coolest morning in over four months! We warm up into the 80s over the weekend but still remain on the low side with the humidity, and mornings remain comfortable in the upper 50s. Tropics wise we will be watching soon to be Tropical Storm Sam as it develops into a major hurricane, as of right now no threat to us at all, but we’ll watch it! Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19
High School Football
Jordan Vocational High School cancels remainder of football season
Long-time Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles dies after battle with COVID-19
Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
The Comedy Takeover was scheduled for September 24, featuring Lunnell, Mark Curry, Doo Doo...
The Comedy Takeover cancelled at Columbus Civic Center

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Cool Fall Air is Arriving!
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
A Little More Rain Before Fall Officially Arrives
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go