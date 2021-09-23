A Big Taste of Fall Has Arrived

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A true push of cool and dry air behind yesterdays cold front allowed for a very different morning today across the Valley. Widespread 50s dominated the temperature map, and only 70s will be out there this afternoon under deep blue skies with sunshine plus a breeze. Thursday and Friday night football is good to go with a very fitting feel as more low 50s and even upper 40s show up late into the night tonight, this will result in the coolest morning in over four months! We warm up into the 80s over the weekend but still remain on the low side with the humidity, and mornings remain comfortable in the upper 50s. Tropics wise we will be watching soon to be Tropical Storm Sam as it develops into a major hurricane, as of right now no threat to us at all, but we’ll watch it! Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.