Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS are on scene of a fire in Columbus.

A structure is on fire near the 1600 Block of South Lumpkin Rd.

There is no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while fire crews work on the scene.

This is a developing story. Our crews are on scene.

Please stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.