Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.

Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.
Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS are on scene of a fire in Columbus.

A structure is on fire near the 1600 Block of South Lumpkin Rd.

There is no word on how the fire started or if there are any injuries.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while fire crews work on the scene.

This is a developing story. Our crews are on scene.

Please stay with News Leader 9 on-air and online as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long-time Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles dies after battle with COVID-19
Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
UPDATE: 16-year-old ID’d in fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19
The Comedy Takeover was scheduled for September 24, featuring Lunnell, Mark Curry, Doo Doo...
The Comedy Takeover cancelled at Columbus Civic Center

Latest News

Delays expected along N. College St. in Auburn Thursday
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
City of Opelika passes rental ordinance; properties must be registered
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19