Columbus teen wins WTVM 2021 Dream Room Makeover

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For each of the last six years, News Leader 9 has given a local military family a dream room makeover and now we have this year’s winner, the daughter of a Navy veteran.

It was fun being there Wednesday to surprise the Columbus teen, Publisher’s Clearing House-style.

“I was wondering why y’all were outside because I didn’t order anything,” said Jasmine Hedgebeth, winner of WTVM Dream Room Makeover.

”It’s been a rough road for what we’ve been through, we’re thankful for everything. Just to recognize the military and veteran families, I really appreciate that. That means a lot,” said Michelle Holtzclaw, mom and Navy veteran.

”Our family’s been military since way before I was born. I really appreciate this,” Jasmine said.

“We are always trying to find ways to reach out to our military community, such a strong part of Columbus,” said Maureen Akers, WTVM national sales manager.

15-year-old Jasmine Hedgebeth’s grandparents were both in the Army. Both passed away in the last year, prompting them to recently move from Smiths Station into a Columbus where her Navy veteran mother grew up.

And now she’s getting a dream room makeover. After getting measurements plus feedback from Jasmine, a team at WTVM will put together a plan.

”She gave us ideas of colors, things she likes, doesn’t like,” said Akers.

”I want a big bookshelf for all the books I’m not going to read. Just colorful, I like fun things,” the winner cheerfully said.

“She can have her space however she wants it, that’s important to her,” Jasmine’s mother said.

She nominated her daughter for the WTVM Dream Room Makeover, telling her about being a finalist just yesterday. Her room will be transformed in about a month from now.

”Sometimes, I even get choked up doing the reveal for these children each year,” Akers said.

”I think it’s going to look wonderful. I’ve seen it before and y’all do a really nice job. You give people what they want,” Jasmine said.

News Leader 9 specially thanks our sponsors, Montlick & Associates, Railway Freight Furniture, and Active Heroes, for making this possible.

We’ll keep you updated on the progress of the dream room makeover.

