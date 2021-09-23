Business Break
Delays expected along N. College St. in Auburn Thursday

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - If your commute takes you through North College Street in Auburn, you should expect delays for a few hours Thursday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane as the northbound lane, just south of Shelton Mill Road, will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

City officials say Alabama Power crews will be doing improvements in the area.

Drivers are urged to use caution and seek alternative routes to avoid delays.

