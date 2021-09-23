Business Break
EAMC set to open new NICU facility

(Source: East Alabama Health)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center is opening a new neonatal intensive care unit at its Opelika campus Thursday.

Prior to this addition at EAMC, babies needing level III treatment had to be transported to out-of-town hospitals.

“The presence of a level III NICU significantly impacts our community,” said Desiree Sinclair, NICU nursing unit manager. “Previously, infants requiring level III care were separated from their mother and transported an hour or two away. This service will allow families to stay in the same community as their infant, surrounded by their support groups.”

The level III facility is available for babies born at 32 weeks or less. It offers 11 patient rooms, a milk lab, pharmacy with a dedicated pharmacist, a dedicated respiratory therapist, and a developmental therapy room.

(Source: East Alabama Health)

“Our nurses come with many years of NICU and level II experience and they are ready to take care of these tiniest infants. The nurses, respiratory therapist and neonatologist are amazing,” said Rosemary Cummings, Executive Director of Women & Children Health Services.

(Source: East Alabama Health)

Hospital officials say one of the most unique features in the NICU is the lighting. Each room has a touchscreen panel that provides six colored light options which, according to EAMC, helps with cone development of a newborn’s eyes as well as their circadian rhythm.

