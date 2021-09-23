Family places encouraging signs outside Harris County schools for suicide prevention awareness

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - One family is on a mission to help prevent suicide across the country.

Today, the Fouts family donated positive, reassuring signs to be placed in front of Harris County schools and roadways near the schools.

The signs have messages on them such as, ‘You are loved’, ‘Don’t give up’, and ‘You are enough’.

The family says they started this campaign called ‘Reagan Strong’ in remembrance of their son who committed suicide just days before his 15th birthday.

“We came up with Reagan Strong. To honor his memory and to help others with not just with suicide but with anybody that’s having problems in their life. Not feeling that their dong enough- that they don’t matter. That they’ve made mistakes that they can’t overcome,” Shannon Fouts said. “We want people to feel like that yes they can do these things… and we want that to be a positive message. Not just for students but for everyone that drives by and sees the signs.”

September is Suicide Prevention Month.

