Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ga. Senators push for Medicaid expansion in the state

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Raphael Warnock say they are urging congress to expand Medicaid.

Today in a press conference the two senators say Medicaid is the solution to get the health care coverage the state needs.

They also say when the two were elected for the Senate, Georgia voted for expansion.

Senator Ossoff spoke about a Georgia hospital in Cuthbert, that closed last year in the middle of the pandemic — one of nine to close in the last 11 years in Georgia.

“Can you imagine...the only hospital for hours around in your community closing in the middle of a pandemic,” Ossoff asked. “And these hospitals in Georgia have closed in large part because our state polticals leaders have refused to expand Medicaid and these hospitals in Georgia have closed in large part because our state poltical leaders have refused to expand Medicaid.”

He says he plans to call on the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Agriculture to reopen the medical center in Cuthbert.

Sen. Ossoff spoke with WTVM Anchor Barbara Gauthier Thursday afternoon via Zoom.

Watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Retired Columbus police officer dies from COVID-19
High School Football
Jordan Vocational High School cancels remainder of football season
Long-time Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputy Sherman Peebles dies after battle with COVID-19
Long-time Muscogee County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday

Latest News

Family mourning on 1 year anniversary of unsolved Phenix City murder
Family mourning on 1 year anniversary of unsolved Phenix City murder
Animal behaviorist offers tips on what to do if you encounter an aggressive dog
Animal behaviorist offers tips on what to do if you encounter an aggressive dog
Mitchell's parents filed a federal lawsuit which refers to Mitchell as a female named "Jenna."
Parents sue Ga. corrections department, others over transgender inmate’s 2017 suicide
Family places encouraging signs outside Harris County schools for suicide prevention awareness
Family places encouraging signs outside Harris County schools for suicide prevention awareness