Kendrick High School on soft lockdown following social media threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is investigating a social media threat made against Kendrick High School.

In a statement from Muscogee Co. School District, the school is on soft lockdown mode.

The statement reads:

At this time, we are investigating a social media threat made against Kendrick High School. We are in soft lockdown mode, and the perimeter around all 3 schools - Georgetown Elementary School, East Columbus Magnet Academy, and Kendrick High School - have been secured with extra police presence.

