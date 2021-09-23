Business Break
Kendrick High School on soft lockdown following social media threat
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is investigating a social media threat made against Kendrick High School.

In a statement from Muscogee Co. School District, the school is on soft lockdown mode.

The statement reads:

At this time, we are investigating a social media threat made against Kendrick High School. We are in soft lockdown mode, and the perimeter around all 3 schools - Georgetown Elementary School, East Columbus Magnet Academy, and Kendrick High School - have been secured with extra police presence.

Alicia Lawrence - Director of Communications

