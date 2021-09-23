Local Mini Market at Columbus Convention and Trade Center Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Convention and Trade Center is hosting a local mini market this weekend.

The show will have local artists, a farmer’s market, boutiques, antiques, jewelry, and handcrafted items!

“There’s folks doing antiques, some refurbished furniture, some really just variety of some awesome stuff. Just honestly it’s awesome to be able to showcase these people that are in the community,” said Angela Osbey, Marketing Director of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. “You know without the people in the community - where are we gonna go shop, where are we gonna go eat? I mean it’s gonna be nice and full. It’s only $5 dollars to come in and you’re gonna get your 5 dollars worth for sure.”

The event takes place on Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. - 7p.m. and will even have live music starting at noon!

The Local Mini Market is presented by The Southern Lovin’ Junkin’ Show and Uptown Columbus to celebrate local vendors and artisans.

Strict guidelines for sanitary practices and social distancing will be applied.

Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and under are free!

