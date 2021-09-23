MILITARY MATTERS: Army Major leads free fitness boot camps at Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Army Major on Fort Benning, who’s spent more than two decades in uniform, knows how important fitness is. Outside of his regular job, he’s helping other people in the Columbus area get fit, for free. It’s his version of boot camp, off post.

By day, MAJ Dewayne Webb is the public affairs officer for the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade or 1st SFAB. And three nights a week, he is the lead instructor for the “All About Fitness” boot camp at Lakebottom Park in Columbus, a free program for anyone. In his free time, he told us he loves motivating people to get fit.

“I went out and got certified, got trained. I do it just to give back to the community,” said MAJ Dewayne Webb, fitness boot camp lead instructor.

“A lot of the techniques I learned in the military, a lot of the workouts I learned in the military, the stretches, the importance of stretching, I’ve learned in my 23 years of military service,” MAJ Webb said.

Stationed in Korea 9 years ago, Major Webb started a fitness group with friends. Soon after, he was the founder of All About Fitness, with thousands of followers worldwide. Participants in the Fountain City say it’s a family atmosphere for the workouts.

“Knowing that Dewayne comes from a military background does give me more confidence, knowing he’s a soldier,” fitness boot camp participant Rachel Morrison said.

And it’s about more than counting pounds, Major Webb puts people through total body exercises.

“We’ve seen weight drop, we’ve seen blood pressure drop, we’ve seen people become more confident,” MAJ Webb said. “One lady just told me she went down from a size 22 to a 16, since she’s been out here, so it’s very rewarding to me.”

“The ladies that are out here, and gentlemen, we are all different heights, weights, different levels of activity, but we’re all out here with one common goal, which is to be all about fitness, fun and family,” Morrison added.

“We pray before every workout. We got people that don’t believe in prayer, they can step outside the circle, but most people that come out have a variety of different fitness goals and spiritual goals,” MAJ Webb said.

The boot camp is free, thanks to grants and donations to the non-profit fitness organization. We asked Major Webb what the Army has shown him about fitness. He said never skip a workout, and here’s another military lesson.

“Try to get fitness first thing in the morning, that’s what I’ve learned in the military,” MAJ Webb said.

And for people with busy schedules, he wants to give them a chance to work out at night too. Their kid-friendly workouts are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 6:15pm at Lakebottom Park’s track in Columbus.

