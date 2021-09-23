Miracle Riders to return from charity ride Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today marks day 20 on the Miracle Riders’ 21-day cross country trip.

The Riders have two states left to complete their 50-state charity ride.

Scott and the Miracle Riders are set to return on Friday, Sept. 24, at approximately 8 p.m. They will gather in Uptown Columbus at the concert stage on Broadway.

The Miracle Riders left Columbus on Sept. 3 on a charity motorcycle ride to raise funds for the Columbus State University School of Nursing’s pediatric nursing program. The Wilson Brothers Band will announce the Riders’ unofficial total raised for the pediatric nursing program.

