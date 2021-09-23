Opelika police searching for Huntsville theft suspect
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a Huntsville theft suspect.
On Sept. 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the female suspect entered Verizon Wireless located at 2762 Carl T. Jones Drive SE in Huntsville.
The suspect presented a false identification pretending to be the victim and proceeded to charge two iPhones to the victim’s account.
The suspect can be seen wearing glasses, a black facemask, long black dress, gray blazer, and black shoes.
If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.
