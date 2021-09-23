Business Break
Opelika police searching for Huntsville theft suspect

Opelika police searching for Huntsville theft suspect
(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a Huntsville theft suspect.

On Sept. 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the female suspect entered Verizon Wireless located at 2762 Carl T. Jones Drive SE in Huntsville.

The suspect presented a false identification pretending to be the victim and proceeded to charge two iPhones to the victim’s account.

The suspect can be seen wearing glasses, a black facemask, long black dress, gray blazer, and black shoes.

Opelika police searching for Huntsville theft suspect
Opelika police searching for Huntsville theft suspect(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

