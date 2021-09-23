Business Break
Parents sue Ga. corrections department, others over transgender inmate’s 2017 suicide

By Emileigh Forrester
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - WALB Investigates is looking into a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) over a transgender inmate’s suicide.

GDC reported that inmate Caleb Mitchell died by suicide in December 2017 at Valdosta State Prison. Mitchell’s parents filed a federal lawsuit which refers to Mitchell as a female named “Jenna.”

They claim the prison staff should have done more to prevent Mitchell’s suicide.

The defendants in the lawsuit deny any wrongdoing.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced it is investigating the treatment of state prison inmates across Georgia.

GDC reported that inmate Caleb Mitchell died by suicide in December 2017. In the lawsuit filed by Mitchell's parents, they are referred to as Jenna Mitchell. WALB only has access to Mitchell's mugshot from Union County Jail. We asked her parents' attorneys for more photos and haven't heard back.(WALB)

That investigation is partly because of what the DOJ calls “countless violent inmate assaults.”

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter Leary said it’s his office’s job to help get violent criminals off the streets.

However, he also explained that it is unconstitutional for inmates to be allowed to violently assault other inmates.

“Our criminal justice system must allow wrongdoers to serve their sentences in a safe and civilized environment,” Leary said. “In fact, that’s a constitutional guarantee.”

On WALB News 10 Thursday at 6 p.m., WALB Investigates is looking deeper into how the prison staff responded to Mitchell’s suicide attempt and what her parents say should have been done to save her life.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

