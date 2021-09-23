Business Break
Pleasant Days Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade wins Southeast EMMY
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The much anticipated switch to fall weather arrived just as the season was switching from summer to fall - and that’s the kind of weather we will have to deal with through the weekend. Expect lows in the 40s and 50s early Friday and Saturday morning with highs in the 70s and 80s in the afternoons. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, but no rain and low humidity. Sunday will be a bit warmer with a high in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine, with another comfortable start with lows in the 50s early in the morning. For next week, we will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs back in the mid to upper 80s for Monday through Thursday. Overnight lows will start to climb next week into the low to mid 60s, and there may be another cool-down - and a chance for a little rain - by next Friday or Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

