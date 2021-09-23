WTVM hosts job fair at Columbus State University’s Cunningham Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 hosted a job fair at Columbus State University’s Cunningham Center.

Dozens of employers were on site ready to hire people.

Jean Richardson told News Leader 9 that Synovus - for example - currently has 18 positions to fill in the area right now.

She told us what they’re looking for in an employee and why Synovus was one of the many companies proud to take part in today’s event.

“We’re looking for good people, and this is a great place to find good people to come in,” said Jean Richardson with Synovus. “We prefer two years of background service in retail. Someone with a great personality. Ready to serve their community!

Law enforcement, trade careers, the Kia plant, healthcare providers - you name it and there was a presence today.

