CDC expanding Pfizer booster shot recommendations

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the average rate of new vaccinations has declined this month, more adults are now able to get booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine after the U.S. Center for Disease and Prevention’s latest recommendation.

“As soon as it gets available for me, I will get my booster,” said Columbus resident Monica Fortson.

Like many health care workers across the nation, Fortson, an OBGYN, says she’s happy the CDC is expanding its booster shot recommendations to include those within her career field.

“Really the choice now is either get vaccinated or get the disease,” said Fortson.

The CDC’s latest recommendation now includes teachers and frontline workers, plus it calls for anyone 18 to 64 at high risk of getting COVID-19 because of their job to get booster shots.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is also suggesting additional shots for residents of long-term care facilities who received the Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago. The decision aligns with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which is also recommending people ages 65 and older get a booster shot.

“I encourage anybody that finds their self in the categories, available to get the vaccine to go ahead and make that appointment and get that third dose,” said East Alabama Medical Center’s Executive Director of Pharmacy Services Chuck Beams.

Some Columbus residents say they are not excited about possibly needing a booster.

“I would recommend not getting it but..do your research on them before you go get any,” said Beams.

Still, health care workers say getting those additional shots are necessary to protect the community and are happy about the CDC’s latest booster shot recommendations.

“With hospitals and employees and some of these other groups -- teachers and things like that -- it’s just an added level of defense because they are just coming in contact with individuals a lot more rapidly,” said Beams.

Moderna has also requested FDA approval for booster shots of that vaccine and Johnson and Johnson has yet to apply for booster shot approval.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

