COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ahead of Halloween, Opelika has announced its trick-or-treating hours for 2021.

Trick-or-treating will take place on Thursday, October 28, from 5 - 8 p.m.

The city says they designated a date and time for trick-or-treating to keep the community safe.

