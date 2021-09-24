Columbus City Council, Synovus consider real estate deal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Synovus Financial Corp. and the Columbus Consolidated Government announced a proposed purchase sale agreement Friday, Sept. 24.

The agreement would allow Synovus’ company-owned facilities in Uptown Columbus to be purchased by the city for use as administrative office space.

The proposal will be considered by Columbus Council during its September 28 session. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the city would purchase from Synovus the Uptown Center, Main Office, Jordan and Bradley buildings, and parking deck.

All of the facilities are in the block bordered by 12th Street, First Avenue, and Broadway in Uptown Columbus.

If the transaction is approved, by 2024, Synovus will consolidate its nine Uptown locations — including three retail branches — into two possible locations and one new branch with drive-thru convenience in Uptown Columbus.

“We approached Synovus several months ago about the possibility of this transaction, which will help us achieve a cost-effective solution for the city’s administrative office requirements in Uptown Columbus,” said Mayor B. H. “Skip” Henderson, III. “This is a win-win transaction for Columbus and Synovus, and another demonstration of the long history of collaboration between this city’s businesses and local government to address the needs of our community.”

Synovus team members in most of the Uptown buildings included in the sale will temporarily relocate to the Synovus Centre and the adjacent Riverfront Building in the second half of 2022. Other team members are in remote or hybrid-location roles.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.