Davis Broadcasting to host ‘Movie Night Under the Stars’ this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend with the family, Davis Broadcasting is hosting their annual Movie Night Under the Stars.

This Saturday, outside of Columbus Public Library, families can enjoy the movie ‘Trolls’.

The event is free and open to the public.

Families are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets. There will be food vendors on site and lots of fun for all.

“That time, this is that chance for families to come together. that’s a beautiful sight to see is the families just enjoying themselves,” said Michael Soul with Davis Broadcasting.

Showtime is at 8 p.m. EST.

