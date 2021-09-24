Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fall-Like for the First Weekend of Fall

Anna’s Forecast
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into Friday night and the first official weekend of Fall, we have a perfect forecast for football weather! We are going to stay in this more fall-like air mass for the next week or so as low humidity and abundant sunshine remain the big weather story. Lows stay in the 50s through the weekend as highs climb to the 80s. Morning lows will return to the 60s by the work week and will stay there through the extended forecast. We will keep rain chances out of the forecast through the week before we introduce a very slim shot at a few showers next Friday, but we will have to fine tune that forecast as we get closer. In the tropics we have Hurricane Sam rapidly strengthening, but it is a very slow moving system so we have plenty of time to track it to see if it might come closer towards our neck of the woods.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals...
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals arrested
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.
Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.
Kendrick High School on soft lockdown following social media threat
Kendrick High School on soft lockdown following social media threat

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade wins Southeast EMMY
Pleasant Days Ahead
fire
A Big Taste of Fall Has Arrived
Tuesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go