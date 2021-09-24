Fall-Like for the First Weekend of Fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into Friday night and the first official weekend of Fall, we have a perfect forecast for football weather! We are going to stay in this more fall-like air mass for the next week or so as low humidity and abundant sunshine remain the big weather story. Lows stay in the 50s through the weekend as highs climb to the 80s. Morning lows will return to the 60s by the work week and will stay there through the extended forecast. We will keep rain chances out of the forecast through the week before we introduce a very slim shot at a few showers next Friday, but we will have to fine tune that forecast as we get closer. In the tropics we have Hurricane Sam rapidly strengthening, but it is a very slow moving system so we have plenty of time to track it to see if it might come closer towards our neck of the woods.

