Family mourning on 1 year anniversary of unsolved Phenix City murder

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Today marks one year since a Phenix City man died after being shot in the head.

Today, the family of 25-year-old Caleb Nelson, says, they still don’t have any answers into the father of two’s murder.

Police say the case is still active and under investigation.

According to Debbie Holden, Caleb’s grandmother, it doesn’t get easier waiting on police to bring whoever is responsible for her grandson’s death to justice.

Holden says she thinks Nelson witnessed a crime he should not have saw, and that’s why he was killed.

“He walked in on a man molesting a little girl, and he tried to stop it. It was other people there and they beat him for about three hours, then they put him in a car and then they took him to behind Franchise Church on 10th avenue, and dropped his body off,” Holden recalled.

Holden says she talks with police about her grandson’s case two to three times a week. She says they have no leads or suspects at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

