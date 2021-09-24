Business Break
A Fantastic Weekend Ahead

Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki talks the weekend forecast
WTVM hosts job fair at Columbus State University's Cunningham Center
WTVM hosts job fair at Columbus State University’s Cunningham Center
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a great day to be a messenger of what mother nature has planned this weekend! I’m happy to say that the low humidity will continue for the next several days. Friday night football and other events will be good to go under clear skies and crisp conditions, 50s will be widespread again into Saturday morning, grab the sweaters if heading out. The afternoons will still be warm with low and middle 80s with sunshine, same can be said for Sunday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s by the middle part of next week, with a touch of humidity. Tropics wise we are watching Hurricane Sam that is forecast to become a major hurricane as it gets close to the Caribbean. We’ll keep you updated on the latest track. In the mean time enjoy your Friday night and make it a good one!

Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals...
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
