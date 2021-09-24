A Fantastic Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a great day to be a messenger of what mother nature has planned this weekend! I’m happy to say that the low humidity will continue for the next several days. Friday night football and other events will be good to go under clear skies and crisp conditions, 50s will be widespread again into Saturday morning, grab the sweaters if heading out. The afternoons will still be warm with low and middle 80s with sunshine, same can be said for Sunday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 80s by the middle part of next week, with a touch of humidity. Tropics wise we are watching Hurricane Sam that is forecast to become a major hurricane as it gets close to the Caribbean. We’ll keep you updated on the latest track. In the mean time enjoy your Friday night and make it a good one!

