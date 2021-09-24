Business Break
Georgia Public Safety Center holds joint law enforcement graduation

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, 20 men and women across multiple law enforcement agencies joined the ranks of police and sheriff’s departments in our area.

The Georgia Public Safety Center’s joint police academy held a graduation ceremony earlier today to mark the end of a long 11-week training for the cadets.

Command Sergeant Calvin Pugh is one of the cadets joining the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office.

He says, although there is a law enforcement shortage, the men and women he went through the academy with put the stigma of law enforcement aside and chose to serve their community.

“The biggest thing I took from this is how to persevere. We had a COVID outbreak during the training where we had to do weekends and holidays. It shows you just how to have resilience and continue on through your training. At the end of the day, when something goes wrong, you fall back on your training,” said Pugh.

Pugh adds, he invites others interested in joining law enforcement to apply. He says they could use all the help they can get.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

