Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus business is selected to join Google’s nationwide cohort for their Startups Black Founders Fund.

BestFit Incorporation is one of the 14 startups selected from Georgia, the other 13 are in Atlanta

Founder, Asha Owens says BestFit is a web platform that streamlines resource referrals and screenings for colleges and universities, which helps connect students to essential needs.

“Right now we can screen students for about 6 different State and Federal Programs. So things like SNAP or Foodstamps- energy assistance and internet assistance. So if you know of a school or university or training program that can use Best Fit as a Tool for their students- we’d love for you to reach out. Our website is best-fit.app,” said Owens.

Owens tells us she actually started in Google’s Founders Academy earlier this year for about six months.

The company also offers help in housing or rental assistance, childcare, transportation, and mental health services.

