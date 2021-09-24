Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus business is selected to join Google’s nationwide cohort for their Startups Black Founders Fund.

BestFit Incorporation is one of the 14 startups selected from Georgia, the other 13 are in Atlanta

Founder, Asha Owens says BestFit is a web platform that streamlines resource referrals and screenings for colleges and universities, which helps connect students to essential needs.

“Right now we can screen students for about 6 different State and Federal Programs. So things like SNAP or Foodstamps- energy assistance and internet assistance. So if you know of a school or university or training program that can use Best Fit as a Tool for their students- we’d love for you to reach out. Our website is best-fit.app,” said Owens.

Owens tells us she actually started in Google’s Founders Academy earlier this year for about six months.

The company also offers help in housing or rental assistance, childcare, transportation, and mental health services.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals...
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals arrested
Heavy police presence on Hwy. 80, Misty Lane in Phenix City
Three adults, unborn child dead after murder-suicide on Misty Lane near Hwy. 80 in Phenix City
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.
Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.

Latest News

Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund
Local business owner selected to join Google’s Black Founder’s Fund
CDC expanding Pfizer booster shot recommendations
CDC expanding Pfizer booster shot recommendations
Davis Broadcasting to host ‘Movie Night Under the Stars’ this weekend
Davis Broadcasting to host ‘Movie Night Under the Stars’ this weekend
Georgia Public Safety Center holds joint law enforcement graduation
Georgia Public Safety Center holds joint law enforcement graduation