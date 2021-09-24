Business Break
Monoclonal antibodies in short supply in Alabama after federal allocation(CBS News)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The federal government has limited the supply of monoclonal antibodies to the point where Alabama is getting one-third of what it asked for.

Dr. Scott Harris says Alabama is not getting singled out, but the state is not getting the monoclonal antibodies it requested.

The cuts stemmed from a federal policy to allocate monoclonal antibodies to states on a criteria of cases and hospitalizations, Harris explained. This past week, Alabama providers requested a total of about 19,000 doses of the emergency treatment for COVID-19. Instead of getting that many, the state will get just south of 7,000 doses.

Dr. Harris says it’s up to the state to distribute those doses evenly and they are making every effort to spread the antibody treatment to every area of the state.

“Some states have put rules in place, we have not done that in Alabama, because we believe individual physicians, individual providers are the best ones to make the decisions, and so we ask people to just try to prioritize according to those people most at risk,” said Harris.

He says just 12 other states are getting more antibodies than Alabama.

