Opelika Police Dept. searching for missing Ga. man, last seen leaving Lee Co. Justice Center(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing Georgia man.

21-year-old Abdul Hakeem Rasheed, of McDonough, Ga., was last seen leaving the Lee County Justice Center at 1:50 p.m. on September 22.

Rasheed has facial hair and is 5-foot-8. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Rasheed, contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

