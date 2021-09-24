Smiths Station Animal Hospital reserves “Goodbye Kisses” for dogs before euthanasia

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Grab a box of tissues and hug your fur babies extra tight.

Smiths Station Animal Hospital is pulling our heart strings, in the sweetest way.

Dr. Namie with Smiths Station Animal Hospital has a jar full of Hershey Kisses reserved for euthanasia appointments - because no dog should cross the rainbow bridge without tasting chocolate.

Smiths Station Animal Hospital reserves chocolate for euthanasia appts. (Source: Smiths Station Animal Hospital)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.