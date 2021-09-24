Smiths Station Animal Hospital reserves “Goodbye Kisses” for dogs before euthanasia
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Grab a box of tissues and hug your fur babies extra tight.
Smiths Station Animal Hospital is pulling our heart strings, in the sweetest way.
Dr. Namie with Smiths Station Animal Hospital has a jar full of Hershey Kisses reserved for euthanasia appointments - because no dog should cross the rainbow bridge without tasting chocolate.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.