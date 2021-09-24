Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Smiths Station Animal Hospital reserves “Goodbye Kisses” for dogs before euthanasia

Smiths Station Animal Hospital reserves chocolate for euthanasia appts.
Smiths Station Animal Hospital reserves chocolate for euthanasia appts.(Source: Smiths Station Animal Hospital)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Grab a box of tissues and hug your fur babies extra tight.

Smiths Station Animal Hospital is pulling our heart strings, in the sweetest way.

Dr. Namie with Smiths Station Animal Hospital has a jar full of Hershey Kisses reserved for euthanasia appointments - because no dog should cross the rainbow bridge without tasting chocolate.

Smiths Station Animal Hospital reserves chocolate for euthanasia appts.
Smiths Station Animal Hospital reserves chocolate for euthanasia appts.(Source: Smiths Station Animal Hospital)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Former President Donald Trump speaking at Georgia Save America rally on Saturday
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals...
Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in Operation City Take Back, 14 individuals arrested
A Phenix City man is dead after a dog attack.
Phenix City man dies after dog attack
Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.
Columbus Fire and EMS on scene of fire on South Lumpkin Rd.
Kendrick High School on soft lockdown following social media threat
Kendrick High School on soft lockdown following social media threat

Latest News

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives update on COVID-19 on Sept. 17
LIVE: ADPH to hold COVID-19 update Friday
TWO YEARS LATER: Family, friends gather to remember Columbus Circle K clerk killed during...
TWO YEARS LATER: Family, friends gather to remember Columbus Circle K clerk killed during robbery
Monoclonal antibodies in short supply in Alabama after federal allocation
Monoclonal antibodies in short supply in Alabama after federal allocation
ALEA joins nationwide ‘Operation Clear Track’ rail safety initiative