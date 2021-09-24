Sports Overtime: Week 6
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!
It’s Week 6 of Sports Overtime.
Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 6:
- Opelika at Central
- Auburn at Bob Jones
- Benjamin Russell at Smiths Station
- Eufaula at Stanhope Elmore
- Russell County at Beauregard
- Starr’s Mill at Harris County
- Hardaway at Spencer
- Lafayette Christian at Calvary Christian
To vote for Play of the Week, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.