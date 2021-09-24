Sports Overtime: Week 6

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 6 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 6:

Opelika at Central

Auburn at Bob Jones

Benjamin Russell at Smiths Station

Eufaula at Stanhope Elmore

Russell County at Beauregard

Starr’s Mill at Harris County

Hardaway at Spencer

Lafayette Christian at Calvary Christian

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.