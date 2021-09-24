Business Break
Sports Overtime: Week 6

WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)(WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!

It’s Week 6 of Sports Overtime.

Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.

Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 6:

  • Opelika at Central
  • Auburn at Bob Jones
  • Benjamin Russell at Smiths Station
  • Eufaula at Stanhope Elmore
  • Russell County at Beauregard
  • Starr’s Mill at Harris County
  • Hardaway at Spencer
  • Lafayette Christian at Calvary Christian

