TWO YEARS LATER: Family, friends gather to remember Columbus Circle K clerk killed during robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tonight, family and friends gathered to remember a victim of violence in Columbus 2 years ago.

Army veteran and CSU student, Dontrell Williams’ family says Williams was working to save up money for rent. Williams was shot and killed by a masked robber at the Circle K on Forrest Road back in 2019. Daequavian Solomon was arrested and charged with his murder. He is currently in Alabama serving a sentence for violation of probation.

Solomon won’t face a Columbus judge for another few years.

Tanya Weaver, mother of Dontrell Williams, says she plans to continue to advocate against gun violence.

‘‘It makes me feel like people are about their word because soon as you bury that person a week or two later, I don’t hear from them anymore, but I can truly say that everyone that said they would support me they have,” said Weaver.

Williams’ mother says she will be hosting a march some time in November.

